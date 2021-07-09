Bigg Boss to have a digital-first launch on Voot in August

Viacom18 has decided to launch its marquee entertainment property, Bigg Boss, first on its OTT platform, Voot, for 6 weeks as part of its strategy to focus on creating a future-ready digital business.

Christened Bigg Boss OTT, it will premiere in August and offer unprecedented access, engagement, and interactivity to viewers. In addition to the one-hour episode on Voot, viewers will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round the clock content drops and a fully interactive 24*7 live feed from the house. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into COLORS with the launch of Season 15 of Bigg Boss, it added.

Gourav Rakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “Voot has grown to become home to entertainment in India through industry leading engagement and share-worthy content across originals, international, catchup and content-around-content segments. The launch of Bigg Boss OTT exclusively on VOOT before TV is poised to be yet another game-changer in digital entertainment and a step forward in further cementing our position as the most loved consumer entertainment brand.”

“Recognized as the biggest entertainment property of Indian television, Bigg Boss has stamped its pull even in the hyper-competitive digital entertainment space. With over 8.5 billion views, the show has dominated the digital space with a whopping 92 percent share-of-voice,” the company said in a statement.

Added Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “The new digital exclusive format will take the show’s fandom to its next level through active engagement with viewers being able to play a part in the show’s progress. The beauty of this show lies in the versatility of format and the massive popularity it commands – both aspects helping us in customising the show as two different content offerings for the two different platforms while maintaining its core ethos.”