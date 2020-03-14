Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft’s Board after dedicating 45 years to the company

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates today stepped down from the company’s Board of Directors to invest more time in philanthropy.

This is perhaps one of the biggest board departures in the tech industry since the death of Gates’ long-time colleague and rival, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

“I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve – Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway – to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change,” Gates said in an official statement.

He will also be stepping away from the board of Warren E. Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway.

“The leadership at the Berkshire companies and Microsoft has never been stronger, so the time is right to take this step,” Gates further said.

The tech mogul will, however, continue to serve as Technology Advisor to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other leaders in the company, Microsoft said in an official statement.

“It’s been a tremendous honour and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years. Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing force of software and a passion to solve society’s most pressing challenges. And Microsoft and the world are better for it. The board has benefited from Bill’s leadership and vision. And Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill’s ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward. I am grateful for Bill’s friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realize our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more,” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Media giant Buffet will be working alongside Gates as a co-trustee of Gates’ philanthropy venture, the Bill and Melinda Gates’foundation.

“Serving on the Berkshire board has been one of the greatest honours of my career. Warren and I were the best of friends long before I joined and will be long after. I look forward to our continued partnership as co-trustees of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and co-founders of The Giving Pledge,” Gates further said.

The former Microsoft chief who had started the company with childhood friend Paul Allen in 1975 had transitioned out of a day-to-day role in the company to spend more time on his work at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2008 and had served as the board’s chairman until 2014.

With Gates’ departure, Microsoft’s board will consist of 12 members including CEO Satya Nadella.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and two other large charities on Tuesday pledged up to $125 million to help speed the development of treatments for the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 132,000 people worldwide according to the World Health Organization.