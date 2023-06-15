Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates says he is in Beijing, joining a series of foreign business figures who have visited China as the ruling Communist Party tries to revive investor interest in the country.

Gates, who stepped down as Microsoft chairman in 2014, said on Twitter late Wednesday that he would meet partners who have worked with his charitable foundation. However, Gates is revered in China as an entrepreneur, giving Chinese leaders a chance to show their interest in foreign business by publicising any meetings with him.

I've just landed in Beijing for the first time since 2019, where I'm excited to visit with partners who have been working on global health and development challenges with @gatesfoundation for more than 15 years. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 14, 2023

CEOs of global companies including Elon Musk of Tesla Ltd and Apple Inc.'s Tim Cook have visited China this year and met Premier Li Qiang, the top economic official, and cabinet ministers following the end of anti-virus controls that blocked most international travel.

Accoridng to a Reuters report, Gates is likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.