Birla offers to exit Vodafone Idea in exchange for a govt bailout package

In a last ditch effort to save Vodafone Idea, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group has offfered to hand over his shareholding in the telecom company in exchange for bailout.

"I am more than willing to hand over my stake in the company to any entity- public sector/goverment/ domestic financial entity that the Goverment may consider worthy of keeping the company going" said Birla in a letter addressed to Rajlv Gupta, Cabinet Secretary of India, on June 7. Birla owns a 27 per cent stake in VIL

In the letter, Birla warned that without immediate active financial support from the Government on clarity regarding Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) liability, moratorium on spectrum payments and a price floor regime above the cost of service, VIL's financial situation will drive its operation to an irretrievable point of collapse.

Birla said that in order to actively participate in fund raising, foreign investors want to see clear government intent to have a three player telecom market, clear with its public stance. "With absence of divinities steps on the three key issues of concern for VIL by the government, potential investors have been hesitant to invest" Birla said in the letter.

As of now, the Goverment has remained silent regarding their stance on issuing a price floor and the Supreme Court has rejected telcos' pleas regarding the recomputation of AGR related dues.

Analysts have proposed that the telecom company should be nationalized by converting debt into equity. There are also suggestions to hand over the company to its employees given that the current promoters are unwilling to pump in more equity.