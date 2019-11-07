Bithumb launches blockchain platform

Merc launches the V-Class Elite
Bithumb Global, one of the largest bitcoin exchanges in the world, has unveiled a new blockchain platform, Bithumb Chain, and is hoping to work with Indian companies. However, it is still on a wait-and-watch mode regarding the status of cryptocurrency in the country.
“We are watching very carefully what happens in India on cryptocurrency. We want to follow the law and are open to talks on the issue,” said Vincent Poon, Vice-President, Bithumb Global.
Talking about Bithumb Chain, Poon told BusinessLine that they will look to incubate projects and are talking to companies in India who may want to use Bithumb Chain.
Bithumb Chain aims to enable the transfer of value, the flow of information, and vertical business integration within a shared blockchain ecosystem.
