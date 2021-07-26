Bizongo aims to clock $500 million annualised revenue by FY23

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
B2B e-commerce platform for customised goods Bizongo on Monday said it aims to clock $500 million (about ₹3,700 crore) in annualised revenue by FY23.
The company has achieved $150 million in annualised revenue and is set to turn profitable soon, a statement said.
The firm’s topline grew by 5x as compared to its pre-pandemic levels, it added.
Bizongo also plans to hire an additional 50-60 people in the next few months across tech, sales, finance, and other areas.
“The remarkable growth comes on the back of Bizongo offering its proprietary platform for replenishing and supplying more than 10 million Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and launching a new vertical in textiles and apparel, which contributes 40 per cent to the overall business,” it said.
Its packaging business registered a 240 per cent growth following increased demand from healthcare, consumer staples, and discretionary industries, it added.
Besides, the company is also expanding into pharma and healthcare verticals and has started servicing international customers and markets.
“The overall market size of domestic customised goods, ranging from packaging, textiles, apparel, speciality chemicals, and other contract manufactured products, is estimated to be $500-billion, with more than 10 per cent margin potential for digital aggregators,” the statement said.
Currently, the space is fragmented and unorganised, with challenges arising from the higher total cost of ownership (TCO), manual processes, offline catalogue and artwork management, ad-hoc vendor engagement, inaccurate purchase planning, high inventory, loss of sales, and delayed payments to vendor partners.
Bizongo’s tech-first strategy of digital vendor management, supply chain automation and supply chain financing significantly improve the go-to-market speed, top line, bottom line, and operational efficiency of the enterprises, the statement said.
“Over the last couple of years, Bizongo has made its operating model inventory-free as it further strengthens the capital efficiency of the business...I am extremely proud that the team has demonstrated tremendous grit and resilience through the past year and is now inches away from EBITDA profitability,” Sachin Agrawal, co-founder of Bizongo, said.
Bizongo had recently closed its Series C funding of $51 million and appointed Manish Choksi, Vice-Chairman of Asian Paints, as Board Advisor.
The company is backed by Schroder Adveq, CDC Investment, AddVentures, Chiratae Ventures, B Capital Group, IFC, and Accel.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
... airlines’ finances spin out of control with unmanageable losses
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Covid has taught everyone that challenges could come at any time with amplified magnitude
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
When changing jobs, upright professionals should communicate their decision to resign with truth and honesty, ...
Gyles Brandreth’s biography is an anecdote-filled final portrait of the ever-practical duke
The Nobel laureate found out that welfare economics was a non-subject at Cambridge
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...