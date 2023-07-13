BlackBerry launched a cybersecurity hub in India, with facilities dually located in Bengaluru and Noida (New Delhi). The company plans to add 100 employees specialising in Generative AI and Machine Learning (ML), threat intelligence, networks, cloud computing, and software development by the end of 2023.

The development comes after the company revealed a BlackBerry IoT Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, dedicated to embedded software for mission-critical IoT industries.

The company is adding local expertise to its global software and services teams to help stop cyberattacks across multiple locations, including India and the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, with the help of its cybersecurity software. It is hosting a BlackBerry Careers Day in Bengaluru on July 29.

“We understand the critical role of AI in both closing the cyber-skills gap and staying ahead of cyber threat actors. By expanding our global software and services footprint to India, we will enhance support for our customers and partners in APAC and Japan while nurturing the next generation of cyber-defenders who want to upskill in AI and ML,” said Shishir Singh, CTO, BlackBerry Cybersecurity.

The new regional expansion plan will augment the company’s existing software and services teams based in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It also enhances regional access to the company’s leading cybersecurity software and services, which, in addition to Cylance AI, include 24x7 cyber threat monitoring and mitigation, endpoint management to help protect and enable the digital workplace, and threat researchers providing real-time intelligence.