Blinkit, a Zomato-owned quick commerce platform, has partnered with wearable brand boAt to deliver headphones and other accessories within minutes across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

Select boAt products such as TWS, neckbands, portable bluetooth speakers, and wired earphones are now available on Blinkit. Apart from quick delivery, customers can expect a series of exciting deals on these boAt products on Blinkit. This feature is in line with the festive spirit of Christmas and the upcoming New Year celebrations, said the company.

Instant delivery

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Blinkit said, “boAt is extremely popular, and we are thrilled to have them on board with us. This leads to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting quality products from a cool brand delivered within minutes. Starting with headphones, we’ll soon add more popular products.”

The company noted that the products fit well within Blinkit’s business proposition of instant delivery. As the consumer evolves, this demonstrates the platform’s continuous expansion in its portfolio to solve a wide variety of last-minute needs through the magic of quick commerce.

Game changer

“This first-in-line partnership with Blinkit will be a game changer in the world of quick commerce as audio & wearables have become an essential part of our routine and work scenario. The convenience of quick delivery will help navigate and troubleshoot the worries of delay, repair, and forgetfulness, said Aman Gupta, Co-Founder, and CMO of boAt.

As a customer-centric brand, boAt is committed to being present at all touchpoints to create customer satisfaction, loyalty, and advocacy, he added.