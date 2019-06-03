Blockchain app developed to keep tabs on fake documents

Zoreum Blockchain Labs, a Singapore-based blockchain technology solutions company, has said that its India development centre in Hyderabad has developed AsliStamp, a decentralised app built on Zoreum’s proprietary SwaNet Blockchain Protocol.

AsliStamp generates an SQRC — a next generation QR code — based on data from university certificates, legal agreements, immigration documents and share certificates. The key to the data is stored in blockchain to protect it from being tampered.

“Using AsliStamp, universities can generate QR for student certificates stored on their servers, and position it on the certificates as well,” Ramakrishna, co-founder of Zoreum Blockchain Labs, said. “We recently launched AsliMedicine, that helps identify spurious or fake drugs by scanning the QR code on the medicine pack,” he said.