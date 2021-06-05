Blockchain technology to guarantee your exclusive ownership of ‘digital collectibles’

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Remember that prized autograph that you got from your favourite cricketer or that rare photograph that captured a candid pose of a celebrity writer? Those cherished ‘collectibles’ exclusively belonged to you.
In the digital world, it’s quite easy to multiply it, making it viral. You lose your exclusive ownership of such ‘collectibles’ in the digital era.
Here comes Blockchain-backed Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that let you possess your exclusive digital asset.
“If you sell it goes to the buyer, leaving no copy. There will be only one piece of that rare digital asset at any given point of time,” Pruthvi Rao, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of homegrown Blockchain technology company ZEBI, told Business Line.
The technology helps in identifying the original document and creates a business opportunity to the true owner and further monetise it.
“If the document is forwarded 100 times, it is copied 100 times. So, it is always possible to duplicate or distribute content easily, but never be able to recognise the original document,” he said.
The firm has launched the country’s first technology platform exclusively for the cricketing ecosystem. The NFT enables the sale and collection of digital media, unlike the traditional method of distribution and consumption model that has existed so long.
He said the firm has roped in about 30 personalities from the cricketing world to populate the NFT platform with their exclusive offferings.
“It will open up a whole new world of opportunities for both content creators and collectors to monetise and populate original digital collectibles,” he said.
The five-year-old Blockchain startup is planning to expand the scope of the NFT technology to other areas where authentic content is valued and distributed.
The firm, which so far raised $13 million, has 30 employees. It is in the process of raising Pre-Series-A funds for further growth.
The firm, which has created Blockchain-backed solutions for land records and academic institutes, sees a huge turnaround in the Blockchain industry across the globe after hitting a bad patch last year.
--
K V Kurmanath, Senior Deputy Editor,
The Hindu Business Line,
Begumpet,
Hyderabad 500 016, Telangana.
Twitter: @Kurmanath; @businessline
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Act fast as banks transfer deposits that have been lying idle with them for atleast 10 years to DEA Fund
Its ability to contain downside during volatile periods has been proven over the years
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
On this day, 32 years ago, an unknown man stood in the middle of Tiananmen Square and halted the progress of a ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...