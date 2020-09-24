Info-tech

Blue Blocks school files for 5 drone patents

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 24, 2020 Published on September 24, 2020

Young students from the Montessori school have conceived the modules

Barely nine months since the launch of their Drone Research and Innovation Centre, Blue Blocks Montessori School, Hyderabad has filed for five patents for Inventions in Drones designed by the school’s young students.

Conceptualised by children in the 6-10 years age group, these innovations, currently in the design and prototype stage, are aimed at tackling new-age challenges. Theinventions aim to offer solutions to challenges such as rescuing a person from a borehole, providing medical assistance without human contact, automated security, monitoring health parameters, and providing essential items to user.

“We encourage children to use their creative thinking and innovative approach in creating meaningful outcomes through skill-based and experiential learning,” said Pavan Goyal, Founder, Blue Blocks.

R Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Additional Secretary-NITI Aayog, in a statement said, “It is commendable that Blue Blocks School is encouraging young budding school student innovators to come up with indigenous patentable innovations leveraging its Drone Research & Innovation Centre in partnership with the private sector. Such initiatives will revolutionise education in our country and will make India the hub of innovation in the next decade.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 24, 2020
patent, copyright and trademark
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.