Blue Blocks school files for 5 drone patents

Barely nine months since the launch of their Drone Research and Innovation Centre, Blue Blocks Montessori School, Hyderabad has filed for five patents for Inventions in Drones designed by the school’s young students.

Conceptualised by children in the 6-10 years age group, these innovations, currently in the design and prototype stage, are aimed at tackling new-age challenges. Theinventions aim to offer solutions to challenges such as rescuing a person from a borehole, providing medical assistance without human contact, automated security, monitoring health parameters, and providing essential items to user.

“We encourage children to use their creative thinking and innovative approach in creating meaningful outcomes through skill-based and experiential learning,” said Pavan Goyal, Founder, Blue Blocks.

R Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Additional Secretary-NITI Aayog, in a statement said, “It is commendable that Blue Blocks School is encouraging young budding school student innovators to come up with indigenous patentable innovations leveraging its Drone Research & Innovation Centre in partnership with the private sector. Such initiatives will revolutionise education in our country and will make India the hub of innovation in the next decade.”