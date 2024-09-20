Vahan.ai, an AI-powered recruitment platform for India’s massive blue-collar workforce, has rasied $10 million in series B funding. This funding round was led by Khosla Ventures, founded by Vinod Khosla along with Y Combinator, US-based VC firm Gaingels, and Indian tech entrepreneur Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder of Paytm, amongst others.

The funds raised will be used to develop AI recruitment technology to support 8 major Indian languages.

The Bengaluru-based startup, is a technology-driven platform that helps blue-collar workers find jobs and employers the right candidate. To date, the company has placed more than 500,000 workers across more than 480 cities.

Founded in 2016, the major clients include Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon, Rapido and Uber.

With over 25,000 recruits each month, Vahan.ai significantly reduces costs and turnaround for recruitment, setting a new standard in how AI can revolutionise hiring processes and drive large-scale employment.

With India’s blue-collar workers poised to drive 70 per cent of India’s new job growth by 2030, Vahan.ai is leveraging Artificial Intelligence to bridge the access gap between employers and blue-collar workers.

“We have come a long way from providing 600 jobs a month during the pandemic to 25,000 jobs a month now. With our impact growing multi-fold, we are excited to drive positive change and help the youth of Bharat find employment,” said Madhav Krishna, Founder and CEO. “This funding will enable us to further leverage AI, to provide these workers with unprecedented growth opportunities and elevate their professional journeys. Over time, we want to help over a billion people find livelihood.”