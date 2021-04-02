BlueConch Technologies opens delivery centre in Ahmedabad

Product and platform engineering services player BlueConch Technologies announced opening of its new delivery centre in Ahmedabad, as part of its expansion in India market to provide digital and smart technology solutions. BlueChonch Technologies is an arm of global digital solutions major UST, California.

The new centre will allow UST to accommodate growing customer demand for product and platform engineering services as the company looks to build its strength in the industry segments of healthcare, e-commerce, FinTech, retail, logistics, supply chain, besides smartcity solutions and smart lighting solutions.

S Ramprasad, President, UST BlueConch Technologies, said, "The addition of several new customers to our portfolio this year has led to an increased demand for highly skilled software and hardware engineers to augment our global workforce. The digital, engineering, and technology ecosystem in Ahmedabad and neighbouring areas is rapidly growing and we are eager to build a strong Center of Excellence in Gujarat."

UST BlueConch Technologies offers specialized product engineering services to global technology companies. Driven by the government thrust on smart city mission across India, UST BlueConch is also looking at greater engagement in the space with specific solutions in the segment.

"After the 5G rollout and increased smart city thrust, we will have bigger footprint in India," said Ramprasad. The company has presence in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Noida, Mumbai, Pune besides Ahmedabad. Globally, UST is present in 25 countries.

The new facility in Ahmedabad is centrally located, equipped with world-class amenities, and is designed to provide a convenient and smart workplace experience to all its employees. With its fast-paced, global product engineering services, UST BlueConch Technologies will make strategic investments in India and abroad to scale its technology and engineering talent base.

“At UST, we are enormously excited about expanding our company’s products and platform engineering business to a new location which not only fits our strategic needs but gives us a fresh, new landscape for building on more than 20 years of experience,” said Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST.

.