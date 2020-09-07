BluSmart raises ₹51 crore in Pre-series A round

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
BluSmart, an all-electric ride hailing platform, has raised ₹51 crore ($7 million) in Pre-series A round from multiple investors including Inflection Point Ventures, Venture Catalysts and Survam Partners.
The other investors in the round included Mumbai Angels, Chhattisgarh Investments Ltd, JITO Angels, Lets Venture Fund and Kaplavriksh Fund.
BluSmart will use the funding to expand the number of cars on its platform, set up more charging infrastructure, technology improvements and expand the geographical reach, it said in a statement.
BluSmart is also in discussions to raise venture debt. The company had previously raised $3 million in seed round in September 2019.
“Electric mobility is the next big thing in India. BluSmart aims to improve the status of commuting and curbing the burden on environment caused due to transport running on fuel combustion. We are also looking at augmenting the EV uptake by expanding fast electric car charging infrastructure for an easy charging practice,” Punit K Goyal, Co-founder at BluSmart Mobility, said.
The company offers sanitised electric cabs to consumers in Delhi NCR. The start-up plans to add thousands of electric cars and hundreds of charging stations on its all-electric ride-sharing platform in 2021.
