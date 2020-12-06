Bolo Indya raises $4,00,000 from Inflection Point Ventures

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Bolo Indya, a Gurugram based short videos sharing platform in local Indian languages, has raised $4,00,000 led by Inflection Point Ventures.
Existing investors from Eagle10 Ventures also participated in the round. This has taken the total raise by the company close to $1 million till date.
Bolo Indya aims to empower content creators to transform social capital to financial independence. To do this, Bolo Indya offers a proposition of Bolo Meets, launched in late October, to its 2.8 million content creators to leverage their social capital across the user base of more than 6.5 million and have the followers do micropayments to avail one-to-one and one-to-many live video sessions with them around their areas of expertise.
The funds raised will be used to enhance personalisation and recommendation engine, to further expand Bolo Meets and enhance tools to empower the content creators as well as to strengthen the team.
“We are on the mission to leverage the unique amalgamation of passion, content and commerce to empower every content creator to go viral in the shortest span of time and be able to monetise by leveraging the social capital. We are building towards democratising the talent and skill of every content creator out there who loves creating short videos across interesting areas in their local languages,” Varun Saxena, founder Bolo Indya, said in a statement.
Bolo Indya claims that content creators are already earning upto ₹60,000– 70,000 per month from this initiative, with more than 50,000 bookings since the launch of Bolo Meets. It is also attracting investor attention. Top Bolo Meets categories include astrology, lifestyle, fitness, language learning, singing, dancing, standup comedy and instrument learning.
“Short videos in local languages are expected to see demand of over 80 million users by 2022, just fourth to Youtube, Payments and E-Commerce. This is where Bolo Indya wants to bring in video commerce for personalized online services to build a product which adds contextual value to the time spent on the internet by regional language users” said Saxena.
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Go in for floating-rate instruments
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
The trend is up along all time-frames, but the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are at critical long-term targets
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...