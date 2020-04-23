Boonbox remodels its business to aid rural India fight Covid-19

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
Boonbox, a rural assisted commerce platform, today announced that it is repurposing its organization to serve rural India in its fight against Covid-19, as per the company’s official release. Boonbox is a platform that delivers smartphone and major appliances to villages and towns with a population of less than 20,000 people.
The company said that through this initiative, Boonbox will collaborate with state and central governments, financial institutions, corporate foundations, and trusts to ensure that there is a continuous supply of essential services across these regions.
Boonbox claimed that it has the capabilities to deliver products in and around 3 lakh villages across 16 states in the country. It further claimed that rural consumers believe in the brand and its delivery system.
To begin with, Boonbox Mission lifeline will limit its current outreach only to the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Orissa. Through the “Mission Lifeline Bharat” program, Boonbox aims to maintain a continuous supply of medicines, FMCG goods (baby food, milk powder, biscuits), sanitation products (sanitary napkins, disinfectants, diapers, gloves, masks) and basic home essentials (Rice, wheat, pulses, sugar, salt and others).
Ramachandran Ramanathan, CEO & Founder of Boonbox said, “As the threat of Covid-19 pandemic increases, it is imperative that the entire country is able to gain access to essential services and commodities. Over 70 per cent of India lives across rural towns and villages, which means there are around 138 million households in this region. It is extremely important to ensure that there are sufficient relief measures undertaken to ensure that families gain access to at least the minimum basic essentials required during these tough times.”
He noted that due to the lockdown, numerous supply chains have been broken, thus causing a deficit of essential commodities in these regions. “Our last-mile reach will make it easier to streamline delivery across these regions,” Ramanathan added.
