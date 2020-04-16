Bored at home, hackers look at new ways to spread malware: CyberProof

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Hackers, including cyber-criminals and state-sponsored threat actors around the globe, may be taking advantage of the Covid-19 outbreak to accelerate their activities and spread their own infections. This warning comes from CyberProof Inc, a UST Global company, which sees new cyber security threats amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The count of cyber security scams has risen during the coronavirus period. The main cause of these new scams is probably because many hackers are shut inside their homes due to the coronavirus regulations, and being bored, they are looking for new ways to spread malware, siphon sensitive information, and hold critical systems hostage.
Insights shared by CyberProof have led to reporting of a significantly higher increase in the number of cyber attacks. Tony Velleca, Chief Executive Officer, CyberProof and CISO, UST Global, said that to help customers during these unprecedented times, CyberProof and UST Global have partnered with Cato Networks to offer 95 per cent of customers a work from home (WFH) solution to reduce the security risks to large-scale remote working.
Also read https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/got-a-mail-from-who-that-could-be-a-hacker-at-work/article31345282.ece
The solution creates a globally available VPN solution that allows organisations to extend their security policy to the WFH workforce and optimise network performance. Yuval Wollman, President, CyberProof, says that hackers have underground networks for communicating among themselves and sharing resources for a cyber attack. Actively tracking this activity, CyberProof witnessed these forums complain about being stuck at home because of the coronavirus, leading to a greater amount of frustration and malicious activity.
CyberProof has uncovered a new coronavirus phishing attack: investigations into cybercrime hacking communities exposed a threat actor offering a phishing method that infects victims with malware by sharing an online map of coronavirus-infected areas as a disguise. According to the threat actor, the given pre-loader has a file extension that can be sent as an attachment directly by/to any mail service, and it works on all Windows versions.
“As threat hunters, we have become increasingly aware of the greater need for diligence and awareness regarding the latest cyber security threat ― hackers taking advantage of new vulnerabilities during this difficult time,” says Wollman. “In crisis situations, the underground community springs into action ― and we need to do the same. To protect your organisation, make sure employees are keeping their guard up and following best practices for cyber security,” he added.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...