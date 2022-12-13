HYDERABAD Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) is planning to double its headcount in Hyderabad in Hyderabad to 3,000 in the next two-three years.

The company, which is moving to a new facility here will be hiring both freshers and laterals.

“We are expanding the facility in two phases, including four floors in the first phase. We will complete the second phase with 2-3 floors in the next six months,” Kiran Sundara Raman, Vice-President and Centre Head (Hyderabad) of BGSW, told businessline.

Post expansion, the centre will have a capacity of 2,200 seats. “It can support a strength of 3,000 as our employees are working in a hybrid (part office, part home) mode,” he said.

The Hyderabad Centre of Excellence would focus on research and development on automotive engineering and digital enterprise.

The company employs about 28,000 people at its facilities in Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Pune and Hyderabad.

The CoE will work on atomotive steering, e-mobility, cross domain computing, autonomous driving and digital cockpit systems.

On the Digital Enterprise segment, the company would work on enterprise IT technologies, cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber and embedded security.

Talent creation

He said the company is working with academic institutes and universities to tap and create right talents for the industry.