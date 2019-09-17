Bots are only band-aids that temporarily mask bad processes: Pegasystems

Are bots easier to handle? A global study has found that bots are harder to deploy by corporates than first thought and that 87 per cent tend to experience some level of bot failures.

The study by Pegasystems Inc, shows robotic automation is not a magic bullet for digital transformation. While bot deployment is not as easy as it sounds, the study showed bot lifespans are not all that long and bots need more maintenance than expected.

Moreover, it typically takes 18 months to successfully push bots into production, and 41 per cent of those surveyed said bot management is taking more time and resources than expected. Pegasystems polled more than 500 decision makers from global businesses, including India, and found most respondents gain significant value from automating their operations with bots. In fact, 67 per cent said robotic automation is even more effective than they originally anticipated, while only eight per cent felt it was less effective than expected. But getting to that point and staying there can be more challenging than expected.

The survey showed though robotic process automation (RPA) and robotic desktop automation (RDA) could be highly effective in streamlining work, achieving and maintaining those results is not as simple.

Pegasystems notes RPA has become a buzz-worthy solution for organisations under pressure to modernise their legacy IT infrastructure and stay competitive given that it’s often positioned as an easy path to digital transformation as it automates cumbersome and mundane processes.

Gartner recently reported RPA software revenue grew 63.1 per cent in 2018 to $846 million, making it the fastest-growing segment of the global enterprise software market.

“There’s no doubt that RPA and RDA are highly effective solutions that streamline inefficient operations while squeezing more life from existing IT systems,” Don Schuerman, CTO, Pegasystems said in a statement.

“But amid all the market hype, there are several misperceptions on how best to use bots. We believe robotic automation serves as a bridge to digital transformation, not as the end game. That’s because bots are only band-aids that temporarily mask the bad processes still lurking underneath.”