Brigade REAP selects 5 start-ups for 9th cohort

Brigade REAP has selected five firms from 122 applicants as part of its 9th cohort of start-ups for an intensive 18-week programme to help them unlock value and scale their businesses.

The five start-ups were chosen from eight finalists who participated in two jury rounds.

These include Angirus, which offers eco-friendly technology for the affordable housing industry; MetroGuild, which offers hyper-personalised relationship building marketing and sales tools for the realty sector; and GoFloaters, which enable individuals and teams to work from anywhere through its network of on-demand work spaces. The other two are Strawcture, which is engaged in green building material, and Vision Earthcare, a waste water rejuvenation start-up.

Nirupa Shankar, Director, Brigade REAP said “Since inception, our focus has been to accelerate innovation in the real estate sector and to help deliver and enhance efficiencies both for the industry and the customer. The objective is to help inventors and innovators create sustainable and scalable businesses.”

She added “In the past, startups have seen an increase of over 150 percent YoY growth in revenue, 42 percent of the startups have raised funding within 12 months of graduating with the real estate industry being actively involved in not just giving business but also investing in many of these startups. Once the onboarded startup’s progress has been demonstrated, stakeholders clearly identified, business plan firmed up and customer and investor pitches ready, Brigade REAP enables access to customers for potential investors for fundraise.”

“We have a very stringent selection process where the jury evaluates each incoming application based on the nature of the problem, the founding team, whether the company has any early traction and whether their solution is unique. Our role is to help the chosen startups to sharpen their value proposition, create or re-examine their business plans and pricing models and identify customers. Brigade REAP has six pillars of engagements with startups that are onboarded including product, technology, business model, people, go to market and scale,” said John Kuruvilla, Chief Mentor, Brigade REAP.