Brightcom Group, a digital marketing and software development company, has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 321.47 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as against Rs 277.23 crore in the same quarter last year, showing a growth of 16 per cent.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 1,690.32 crore in the quarter, as against Rs 1,480.60 crore in the comparable quarter last year, showing a growth of 14.16 per cent.

The earnings per share stood at Rs 1.59 for the quarter, as against Rs 1.37 in the comparable quarter last year, registering a growth of 16 per cent.

“We have added three new ad agencies, 12 new direct advertisers, four new newspaper relationships for ‘Blocal’ exchange – our news platform,” the company said in a communication to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

“In order to accelerate business growth synergistically and drive the Asia-Pacific as an epicentre of future business growth, we have begun efforts to establish a significant office presence in key Asia- Pacific hubs such as Kuala Lumpur or Hong Kong, and to look for strategic partnerships with compatible associates in the region,” it said.