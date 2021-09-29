Britannia partners with Accenture to accelerate digital transformation

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Britannia Industries has collaborated with Accenture for its holistic digital transformation programme.
The programme is meant to help accelerate innovation, capture value and improve the customer and supplier experience.
To help Britannia on its digital transformation journey, Accenture designed, developed and deployed a technology system based on SAP S/4HANA.
“The new system has increased the visibility and accessibility of data across the organisation and enabled deeper use of automation and analytics to guide business decisions,” Britannia said.
The enterprise-wide programme is focussed on modernising the FMCG major’s business model by digitising essential services and processes.
This project will help streamline procurement and supply chain management for Britannia’s network of suppliers, using SAP Ariba solutions to expedite digital onboarding, contract management and procurement processes.
By digitising more than 80 manufacturing units and 50 warehouses, Britannia can significantly reduce IT operational costs and unlock capital for innovation and growth initiatives, it said.
“Despite the challenging business environment in the past year, we have witnessed a steady growth in our business performance. At Britannia, we are committed to expanding to new product categories in line with consumer expectations and our vision of entering one new market every year,” said N Venkataraman, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Britannia.
“We believe the digital transformation of our business, supported by Accenture, will play a pivotal role in growing our business at speed and scale with data-backed insights and operational efficiencies,” Venkataraman added.
“Technology is a critical enabler for business leaders looking to spot and respond to evolving consumer and market demands,” said Manish Gupta, Managing Director and lead for Accenture’s products practice in India.
“By transforming Britannia’s core operations, we have helped build a digital backbone that will not only benefit their entire value chain of suppliers, retailers and partners, but also create a solid foundation for innovation and new growth opportunities in today’s integrated marketplace,” Gupta said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...