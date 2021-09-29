Britannia partners with Accenture to accelerate digital transformation

Britannia Industries has collaborated with Accenture for its holistic digital transformation programme.

The programme is meant to help accelerate innovation, capture value and improve the customer and supplier experience.

To help Britannia on its digital transformation journey, Accenture designed, developed and deployed a technology system based on SAP S/4HANA.

“The new system has increased the visibility and accessibility of data across the organisation and enabled deeper use of automation and analytics to guide business decisions,” Britannia said.

The enterprise-wide programme is focussed on modernising the FMCG major’s business model by digitising essential services and processes.

This project will help streamline procurement and supply chain management for Britannia’s network of suppliers, using SAP Ariba solutions to expedite digital onboarding, contract management and procurement processes.

Business growth

By digitising more than 80 manufacturing units and 50 warehouses, Britannia can significantly reduce IT operational costs and unlock capital for innovation and growth initiatives, it said.

“Despite the challenging business environment in the past year, we have witnessed a steady growth in our business performance. At Britannia, we are committed to expanding to new product categories in line with consumer expectations and our vision of entering one new market every year,” said N Venkataraman, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Britannia.

“We believe the digital transformation of our business, supported by Accenture, will play a pivotal role in growing our business at speed and scale with data-backed insights and operational efficiencies,” Venkataraman added.

“Technology is a critical enabler for business leaders looking to spot and respond to evolving consumer and market demands,” said Manish Gupta, Managing Director and lead for Accenture’s products practice in India.

“By transforming Britannia’s core operations, we have helped build a digital backbone that will not only benefit their entire value chain of suppliers, retailers and partners, but also create a solid foundation for innovation and new growth opportunities in today’s integrated marketplace,” Gupta said.