Major broadcasters, including Reliance, Disney Star and Zee have sent a notice to cable operators asking them to sign the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) for New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0.

The new tariff order was supposed to be implemented from February 1, 2023. However, certain cable operators have not complied with the price hike. The notice has been sent to all members of the All India Digital Cable Federation (AICDF). AICDF has an ongoing court case against TRAI on the implementation of the NTO 2.0.

In January, the Kerala High Court refused to stay the implementation of the tariff order prompting AICDF not to raise channel pricing while the High Court hears on the matter.

Sources told businessline that all major broadcasters have sent cable operators a notice asking them to comply with the order.

Reports suggest that top cable operators have started running scrolls on television screens suggesting that broadcasters might have removed certain channels as cable operators refused to comply with the tariff hike to protect consumer interests.

“Dear consumers, the broadcaster has made a steep increase in the prices pursuant to the new tariff order by TRAI. Please note that broadcasters may switch off the channels from our platform as we have decided to protect the interest of the consumers against any hike in channel prices. Request your cooperation,” reads the scroll.

In January, the AIDCF moved the Kerala High Court for a stay against the implementation of the NTO 2.0. AIDCF has requested the court to issue directions to TRAI to examine and fix the maximum retail price for television channels genre-wise and put a cap on the maximum price of any channel in order to ensure the orderly growth of the digital cable television sector as mandated by the TRAI Act, 1997.

