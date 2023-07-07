Forget about seniors in an organisation or domain experts offering mentorships to junior colleagues. How about junior colleagues mentoring senior employees, exposing them to the perspective of a shop floor?

Broadridge Financial Solutions has rolled out reverse mentoring’, a structured programme where a group of young colleagues would mentor their senior colleagues every month. “Even I am getting mentored by three of my junior associates,” Sheenam Ohrie, Managing Director of Broadridge (India), told businessline.

C- Suite executives

Each of the C-Suite executives would get mentorship from three younger colleagues around the themes — conflict management; career management; respect and trust; networking and onboarding; and training programmes. “They come here really prepared. They are very sincere,” she said.

Reverse mentoring is about one leader mentored by three junior colleagues.

“Each one of us is moulded by our own experiences, our own cynicism and value system. The way millennials, Gen Z and Gen Y address things are different. We should be able to know what is bothering them and what is important to them,” she said.

Stating that the four-month-old programme has been taken very well. “I myself have completed three sessions,” she said.

Other mentorship programmes

Apart from the reverse mentoring programme, the company is running three other mentorship programmes. “While one-on-one mentoring offers mentees a chance to get mentored directly by a mentor, a global mentorship programme allows our seniors here to get mentorship from global experts. The third mentoring programme is targetted at women colleagues, where about 25 women colleagues will be able to ask questions to 10 mentors,” she said.

“We are also offering a group mentoring programme where a group of 10 employees will get mentorship from two leaders every month,” she said.

“We also have launched ask-me-anything sessions, inviting groups of employees to ask anything that is bothering them. It is a direct connect,” she said.

She said these employee-engagement programmes helped reduced the attrition by half to 15 per cent last year (2022-23) from 29.55 per cent the year before.

Hiring plans

The company is planning to hire 500-600 employees this year (July-June, 2023), taking the total to about 5,500-5,600. “Last year, we added 23 per cent to our workforce,” she said.

About 20 per cent of the new recruits would be fresh graduates.