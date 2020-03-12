BSNL cautions against fake recruitment drive

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has cautioned the public against a fake recruitment notification from a company named BSNL 4G, using the former’s logo.

“It has come to the notice of BSNL that certain fraudulent agencies are circulating fake news regarding recruitment in a company named BSNL 4G using our company logo. Such fake news is likely to mislead and deceive those interested to apply, into believing to our official and authentic notification,” BSNL said in a statement.

The public at large is hereby cautioned to against dealing with such fake entities and BSNL assumes no responsibility for transfer of funds or cash deposits to another other resultant loss, it said.

The public sector unit said that it conducts fresh recruitments from open market as per its standard norms by issuing notification or intimation on the official website.