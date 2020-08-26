BSNL executives elect recognised representative association

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The All India Graduate Engineers and Telecom Officers Association (AIGETOA) has secured the Recognized Representative Association status in BSNL in the second All India Membership Verification (MV) among BSNL executives. AIGETOA is the majority association in BSNL comprising all executive cadres entitled for formal meetings with management.
BSNL currently grants recognised representative association status for three years for those associations which secure the highest number of votes in Membership Verification. Only a recognised association is entitled and can formally participate in official discussions and deliberations on BSNL policy and employee welfare.
The office-bearers said in a press release that the victory was in recognition of the systematic work already done for the growth of BSNL and the welfare of its employees. The new opportunities for BSNL in sectors like the 4G, enterprise business, core networks and fiber optic services, apart from ensuring the well-being of employees, will be the top priority of the association.
Currently, the office bearers of the Association in Kerala Circle are - Muhammadali (MC Circle President), Saheer S (Circle Secretary) and Maxmilan (Circle Treasurer).
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...