BSNL executives elect recognised representative association

The All India Graduate Engineers and Telecom Officers Association (AIGETOA) has secured the Recognized Representative Association status in BSNL in the second All India Membership Verification (MV) among BSNL executives. AIGETOA is the majority association in BSNL comprising all executive cadres entitled for formal meetings with management.

BSNL currently grants recognised representative association status for three years for those associations which secure the highest number of votes in Membership Verification. Only a recognised association is entitled and can formally participate in official discussions and deliberations on BSNL policy and employee welfare.

The office-bearers said in a press release that the victory was in recognition of the systematic work already done for the growth of BSNL and the welfare of its employees. The new opportunities for BSNL in sectors like the 4G, enterprise business, core networks and fiber optic services, apart from ensuring the well-being of employees, will be the top priority of the association.

Currently, the office bearers of the Association in Kerala Circle are - Muhammadali (MC Circle President), Saheer S (Circle Secretary) and Maxmilan (Circle Treasurer).