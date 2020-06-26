Info-tech

BSNL fails to disburse May salary to employees: Report

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has yet again failed to pay salaries to its employees on time, despite reducing its staff strength by half, according to reports.

BSNL has not yet disbursed salaries for May, the Financial Express reported.

P Abhimanyu, general secretary of the BSNL employees’ union, said despite cutting down its salary expenditure from ₹950 crore to ₹350 crore, salaries were not being disbursed on time.

The organisation’s salary expenditure had dropped after 79,000 people left the company by taking the government’s Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

According to previous reports, the Centre released around ₹10,000 crore to BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) in March towards the VRS, leave encashment, EPF and other related payments.

Delayed salary payment have become a regular occurrence at the state-owned telco. December salaries were paid on February 15, January wages on March 7, while February salaries were disbursed on March 24.

Flouting government rules for payment of wages, contract workers had not been paid wages for over a year, according to the FE report.

BSNL’s employee union said important steps in its revival package were being delayed due to “vested interests.” The plan, introduced in October, was yet to be executed, the report said.

Centre had delayed the 4G tender floated by BSNL in March after The Telecom Equipment and Services Promotion Council (TEPC) had complained that it was flouting the “Make in India” policy and was heavily reliant on multinational companies.

The telecom department had further decided to rule out the use of Chinese materials for the 4G upgrade, NDTV had reported.

Published on June 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
salaries and wages
BSNL
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Facebook to warn users when they share articles over 90 days old