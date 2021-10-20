BSNL gets licence to give in-flight connectivity through Inmarsat

Mobile satellite communications providerInmarsat on Wednesday said that its strategic partner BSNL had received the necessary licenses to deliver Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) mobile broadband services in India.

Under the BSNL’s Inflight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) licence from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), GX will be available to Indian customers across government, aviation and maritime, Inmarsat said in a statement.

The announcement means that India’s airlines will be able to deploy GX for in-flight connectivity within India and throughout the world, while India’s commercial maritime companies will be able to enhance significantly the digitalisation of their vessels for more effective ship operations and crew welfare services.

BSNL’s license will also see the GX service offered to the government and other users. There will be a phased introduction of services for customers and partners, the company said.

“We are committed to India and the company has been a trusted partner for the Indian government for four decades. Today’s announcement with BSNL will help to underpin the further economic growth that we all wish to see in India,” Rajeev Suri, Chief Executive Officer, Inmarsat said.

GX, operating in the Ka-band, is the first and only high-speed broadband network designed for mobility and government customers to seamlessly span the world. This market-leading service delivers the high bandwidth, reliability and security that commercial and government-grade mobility customers’ demand. The GX gateway for India is located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

“All of us at BSNL appreciate the commitment to excellence shown by the government as we have worked on approvals to deliver this service to the country,” PK Purwar, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL said.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said the company was looking forward to offering this ground-breaking connectivity service to its passengers later this year when it introduced new Boeing 737 Max aircraft. “It will enable our customers to remain connected in the air as they do on the ground,” he said.