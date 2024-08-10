Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon roll out 4G and 5G-ready SIM platform, highlighted the Department of Telecommunications on Saturday.

The department, in a social media post, stated that the rollout of 4G and 5G services will also help users choose their mobile numbers and replace SIMs without geographical restrictions.

"STATE-RUN TELECOM firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd will roll out 4G and 5G compatible over-the-air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform, which will enable subscribers to choose their mobile numbers as well as replace SIMs without geographical restrictions," said the Telecommunication Department on 'X'.

Last year, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi approved the third revival package for BSNL with a total outlay of ₹89,047 crore. According to the government, the move was aimed as part of the revival strategy for BSNL.

The revival package by the government included the allotment of 4G/5G spectrum for BSNL through equity infusion. The government also increased the authorized capital of BSNL from ₹1,50,000 crore to ₹2,10,000 crore.

The state-owned telecom service provider BSNL is struggling with a debt crisis, and the Government of India has so far provided three revival packages for BSNL.

The government had approved the first revival package for BSNL/MTNL in 2019. It amounted to ₹69,000 crore and brought stability to BSNL/MTNL. In 2022, the government approved the second revival package for BSNL/MTNL amounting to ₹1.64 lakh crore. It provided financial support for capex, viability gap funding for rural landlines, financial support for de-stressing the balance sheet, and settlement of AGR dues, and the merger of BBNL with BSNL, etc.

As a result of these two packages, BSNL has started earning operating profits since FY 2021-22. The total debt of BSNL has reduced from ₹32,944 crore to $22,289 crore.