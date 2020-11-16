BSNL union lines up array of agitations seeking promotions for employees

The Sanchar Nigam Executives’ Association (SNEA), an employees’ union of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), will start agitations from December 2, seeking promotions for all employees across all cadres.

The “demonstrations”, which will continue throughout the month, will be further intensified from January.

The union will start with lunch-hour demonstrations at the public sector unit’s headquarters, across circles and secondary switching areas headquarters from December 2. This will be followed by a ‘Protest Day’ on December 10 by wearing black badges, and later a Twitter campaign demanding promotion on December 17, according to an SNEA notice.

To further intensify

In case its demands are not met, the SNEA will further intensify efforts with a hunger fast at the BSNL corporate office and circle headquarters from January 4-8, 2021, from 10 am to 6 pm. The union will also launch an indefinite hunger fast at BSNL corporate office and circle headquarters from February 15, 2021.

The SNEA is seeking promotions for all cadres that has been pending from the past 5-8 years. BSNL board had approved the promotions in 2018, however, these are yet to the provided to the employees, the notice reads.

