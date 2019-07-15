BSNL/MTNL: GoM led by Amit Shah to meet today to discuss revival

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
A Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Tuesday will discuss issues pertaining to revival of BSNL and MTNL.
Sources told BusinessLine that the recently constituted GoM is headed by Home Minister Amit Shah and has Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among others as the members. The GoM will meet within the Parliament premises and discuss the possibilities of reviving both public sector telecom entities.
The Telecom Minister Prasad on his first day of taking office had said that the government will work on the revival of both the companies. But, in the meantime, the BSNL and MTNL employees will have to pull up their socks to compete with private players.
Prasad had also written to the Finance Minister to consider providing ₹1,000 crore as a separate budgetary allocation for the revival.
In his letter to the Finance Minister before the Budget, Prasad had written, “The Department (Telecom) is preparing a comprehensive revival plan for BSNL/ MTNL. This is required to ensure the presence of the public sector in order to maintain a balance in the sector. In this regard, a Cabinet Note is being moved shortly.”
“Accordingly, in the Budget announcement, a mention may be made that a separate budgetary allocation is being provided for revival of BSNL and MTNL. An amount of ₹1,000 crore may be provided for the same in Budget accordingly,” he wrote.
However, there was no mention or provision of any amount in the Budget. Both the companies have a large employee base (BSNL 1.66 lakh and MTNL 21,679) and one of the revival plans the government is thinking is that of giving voluntary retirement schemes to these employees (around 74,000 of BSNL and 12,500 of MTNL) because more than 60 per cent of revenues of both the companies go to salaries.
While the net loss of BSNL has increased to ₹13,804 crore in 2018-19 (from ₹4,793 crore in 2016-17), MTNL’s net loss increased to ₹.3,398 crore in 2018-19 from ₹2,971 crore in 2016-17 .
BSNL’s revenue last year came down to ₹18,865 crore from ₹31,533 crore in 2016-17. Similarly, MTNL’s revenue that stood at ₹3,552 crore in 2016-17 has come down to ₹2,607 crore in 2018-19.
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...