As Independence Day approached, expectations were running high for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to finally launch its long awaited 4G network with the setting up of 20,000 4G telecom BTS. However, according to the Department of Telecommunication’s own Tarang website, the operator has only 10,000 active 4G BTS so far.

In and around August 15, the government indicated that BSNL’s 4G network was finally ready to be launched nationwide. On August 14, DoT’s official X handle tweeted that BSNL’s ‘Atma Nirbhar 4G Network’ was set to come to nearby outlets soon. However, industry experts remain doubtful given that the operator doesn’t have enough base stations to do a nationwide 4G launch anytime soon.

In January 2024, BSNL CMD Pravin Kumar Purwar said the company would launch 4G services in India once it had 20,000 4G BTS stations.

According to Tarang data, BSNL has 1,60,000 active BTS, of which 84,000 are 2G BTS, 60,000 are for the 3G network, and 10,000 are 4G BTS.

₹15,000-crore deal with TCS

In May 2023, BSNL signed a ₹15,000-crore deal with TCS to create an indigenous 4G network. The deal involves establishing 100,000 4G sites across the country and setting up data centres in four regions across the country. While TCS officials have claimed in earlier interactions with the media that they are set to complete the first phase of BSNL’s 4G rollout by the end of the 2025 fiscal year, in reality – nearly a year on – network completion faces many challenges and delays.

Earlier in the year, TCS consulted global network vendors Nokia and Ericsson for the establishment of BSNL’s 4G network, after facing challenges in the roll-out. In May, BSNL roped in consulting firm BCG to revive the belaboured operator. Sources have also told this paper that TCS continues to be in testing phase in certain states such as Punjab and Haryana.

To put in context the progress made on BSNL’s 4G BTS network, India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, established nearly 1 lakh BTS on its 5G network within a year.

As the three private operators, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have increased their tariffs yet again after the general elections, Indians on the economic margins are seeking a cheaper alternative to these private players. However, BSNL, which has been trying to establish its 4G network for more than two years, has still not placed a viable alternative before them.