The Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2022 — themed Tech4NexGen will explore and promote discussions about newer technologies — Cybersecurity, Web 3.0, blockchain, and AI/ML, among others — this will help the government understand the sectors and define and implement policies, said Karnataka IT Minister, CN Ashwathnarayan.

“Topics like space tech, drone tech, robotics, advanced manufacturing, IoT, and cybersecurity will also be talked about. This will help bring co-ordination amongst various stakeholders and help us define policies, create awareness, and develop more resources,” the Minister told businessline.

Initiatives

The government has already made an effort towards promoting newer technologies with its initiatives such as ARTPARK (Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Technology Park), creating taskforces, doing institutional collaborations, and increasing Centres of Excellence, he added.

BTS will discuss navigating through funding winter and play a critical role in understanding how to further nurture startups. Participation of over 1,000 startups is expected at the summit. Speaking about the government’s effort to continue housing startups in the state, the Minister said, “In an effort to increase the number of startups in the state, we will reduce the concentration in Bengaluru and encourage incubation in the clusters — Hubballi-Dharwad, Mysuru, Mangaluru — we have created,” he said.

Organised by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka, and co-hosted by STPI, BTS brings together businesses across technologies, individuals, researchers, consultants, academia, professionals, and other stakeholders providing them with an opportunity to interact and engage for mutual benefit.

Collaboration, participation

“The event is by the industry and for the industry. The state’s flagship event is curated by the industry and aims to improve collaboration and participation among various stakeholders that attend,” Ashwathnarayan said.

As the decade is being called India’s techade, the minister said Karnataka is poised to be at the forefront of it. “We are already the number one state in the country for tech, now we aim to compete with world. Globally, Karnataka is now in the 24th place and we aim to achieve the first place in the next 25 years,” the Minister said.

Addressing the issues of Bengaluru’s infrastructure that was heavily criticized after majority of tech parks got flooded due to heavy rains in September, Ashwathnarayan said, “With the increase in the population in the city, there are challenges, and we are trying to resolve issues with traffic congestion, transportation, etc and ensure all these things are effectively done.”