Businesses fail to leverage 68% data available to them, says report

Businesses are struggling to leverage the potential of data according to a new report by data solutions firm Seagate titled ‘Rethink Data: Put More of Your Data to Work — From Edge to Cloud.’

According to the report commissioned by IDC, 68 per cent of data available to businesses is not being used.

In India, only 33 per cent of data available to business is put to work, similar to the global average of 32 per cent, the report said.

“The findings of this study illustrating that more than two-thirds of available data lies fallow in organisations may seem like disturbing news,” said Phil Goodwin, research director, IDC and principal analyst on the study.

“But in truth, it shows how much opportunity and potential organisations already have at their fingertips. Organisations that can harness the value of their data wherever it resides — core, cloud or edge — can generate significant competitive advantage in the marketplace.”

Businesses are facing challenges including managing the resources to leverage data as per the report.

“The top 5 challenges for them to exploit the potential of the data collected are: making collected data usable; getting the required resources to manage collected data; ensuring the security of collected data; managing the storage of collected data, and building the people resources needed to analyse data,” the report said.

Furthermore, data management will gain further importance as the amount of data amassed is set to grow over the next few years.

In India, enterprise data is predicted to grow at a 45.2 per cent annual rate over the next two years. The growth rate at a global level is estimated at 42.2 per cent.

The survey was based on responses from 1,500 global enterprise leaders.