BuyerAssist.io raises $2 million in seed financing

San Francisco-headquartered BuyerAssist.io, a business-to-business buyer engagement platform, has raised $2 million in seed financing led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Emergent Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Better Capital and angel investors (senior business executives and startup founders) in the US and India. This is the company’s first round of venture funding, the company said in a statement.

Shyam HN, Co-Founder and CEO of BuyerAssist.io said, “B2B buying is undergoing a major transformation. New people are in driver seats and they bring a new set of expectations, especially now with the pandemic and remote working. Companies that sell to them must be extremely nimble and adaptive to these changing buyer preferences. The first step in that direction is to drive transparency with a shared system of truth with their buyers, and we help our customers accomplish that".

The company will use the funding to hire a foundational team across India and the US, and fuel the next set of innovations in the product.