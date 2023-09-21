The B V Raju Institute of Technology (BVRIT) Narsapur Campus in Medak and Synopsys India have signed an agreement to establish a collaborative framework for training and development programs, curriculum design, internships for undergraduate and postgraduate students, and the promotion of joint research projects.

Sanjay Dubey, Principal of BVRIT, and Raja Subramaniam, Head and Vice-President of Synopsys India signed the memorandum of understanding.

“The agreement will help both students and the faculty work with experts from Synopsys, fostering a focused ecosystem spanning VLSI, IP development, and semiconductor technology, all aligned with mutual interests,” Sanjay said in a statement.