Edtech company BYJU’s has decided to have a relook at the restructuring plans of its Technopark centre in Thiruvananthapuram, following a meeting between the Founder and Chief Executive Officer Byju Raveendran and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday.

Raveendran informed the Chief Minister that the case of the Thiruvananthapuram centre and its staff came to his notice quite late, after the global restructuring plan was rolled out. “Kerala is the place where my roots are. Honourable Chief Minister and I had a discussion on this and we have decided to continue our operations in the Thiruvananthapuram development centre without any changes,” Raveendran said after the meeting.

The 140 employees who were initially given the option to relocate to Bengaluru, will now continue in the Thiruvananthapuram development centre itself.

BYJU’S has 3,000 employees and 11 offices in Kerala, a spokesman for the company said. It remains invested in the state, where it will add three more offices this year, taking the total number of offices to 14 and the number of employees to nearly 3,600.

