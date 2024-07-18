Edtech startup byteXL has raised $5.9 million in Series A funding, led by Kalaari Capital and the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

byteXL said it would use the funds to expand its team to support its expanding operations to improve the existing products and develop new digital tools and technologies.

“We will also forge partnerships with more colleges and universities across the country,” Karun byteXL CEO and Co-Founder Karun Tadepalli has said.

“We’re not just teaching coding. This funding will boost our confidence in equipping young engineers with latest skills and technologies. It will help in bridging the gap between academia and industry at a faster pace,” he said.

The platform has collaborated with over 26 colleges and universities, providing training in latest software technologies to more than one lakh students. This has resulted in improved placement rates and increased student enrollment for partner institutions, he said.

The startup recently collaborated with Microsoft to introduce a new B.Tech CSE course in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, designed to meet current industry demands.