byteXL to double headcount to 350; raises $1 m

byteXL, an experiential learning platforms for IT career aspirants, has announced plans to double its headcount to 350 and expand to Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Karnataka, this financial year.

The startup offers learning solutions for IT ‘career-ready engineers’ in conventional coding and deep technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence/machine learning, DevOps, FullStack Development, and cyber security. It delivers the courses through a hybrid learning platform.

Fundraising

The startup also announced raising $1 million in Seed B Angel round led by Joy Family Investments along with Derek Missimo and six others.

“We are strengthening our advisory and strategy team and the fundraising of $1 million is primarily towards adding investors as strategic partners and for expanding the team, infrastructure, and other operational systems. The funds will help us scale up as we aim to disrupt the market with learning, skilling, and placement and consolidate our position,” Karun Tadepalli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of byteXL.

Onboarding and training

“We are on track to meet our aggressive plans of onboarding 175 institutes and training 2.40 lakh students by the end of March 2023,” he said.

It earlier raised $ 2,00,000 in funding that was led by Joy Family Investment headed by serial entrepreneur, Joseph Joy in 2021.

The startup, which started its operations with four employees two years ago, has 163 employees, working in product development, learning and development, instructors, and content development.

As many as 85 institutes use byteXL’s proprietary platform to train an aggregate one lakh students in emerging technologies. It posted revenues of $2.2 million in 2021-22 as against $120,000 in the previous financial year.