C1 (formerly ConvergeOne), a technology solutions company, has expanded its Global Innovation and Capabilities Centre (GICC) by doubling the space to 40,000 sq ft from 20,000 sq ft. The company is planning to hire 400 more engineers for the centre, taking the total to 1,000.
“The move is aimed at supporting the company’s continued growth and improving capabilities. We have doubled the seating capacity,” a company executive said.
The company also set up a research and development laboratory and an experience centre for its customers.
“The Experience Center will showcase innovative products, including the newly launched C1 Elly, a GenAI-powered assistant that enhances operational efficiency and decision-making,” Chandra Boddoju, Managing Director, and Country Head of India Operations of C1, said.
“The work conducted at the Hyderabad centre will continue to play a crucial role in C1’s Security and Enterprise Networks portfolio, as well as in operations across the C1 ecosystem. As part of the expansion, four new senior leaders have been onboarded in India,” he said.
He said the company’s Campus Grad Programme helped the company attract top-tier talent with good engineering and technical skills.
