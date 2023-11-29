Technology and solutions company C1, formerly known as ConvergeOne, has opened a Global Innovation Capability Centre (GICC) in Hyderabad.

C1, a multi-billion-dollar multi-national company headquartered in the US, provides solutions across customer experience and collaboration, enterprise networking and datacentre, and security capabilities.

The 20,000-sq ft facility at Sattva Knowledge Park at Raigurg here houses over 500 employees. “We are going to add 200 more employees in the next one year and double the number in the next few years,” Jeffrey Russel, Chief Executive Officer of C1, said.

C1 India employees represent about 20 per cent of the company’s global workforce, representing its largest operation in terms of number of employees.

“The GICC will serve as a hub for driving C1’s growth across its combined capabilities in building scalable networks and highly secure environments to provide holistic solutions to customers with a focus on the connected human experience,” he said.

Addressing a press conference after inaugurating the new facility, he said that India held immense strategic importance in the company’s overall growth plans.

He, however, refused to divulge the revenue and investment figures.