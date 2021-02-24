Cabinet approves PLI scheme worth ₹7,350 cr for laptops, tablets, servers

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth ₹7,350 crore for the next four years for laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers and servers.

The proposed scheme’s total cost includes an incentive outlay of ₹7,325 crore and administrative charges of ₹25 crore.

Eligible companies would be incentivised four per cent to one per cent on incremental sales of goods manufactured in India (over the base year 2019-20), over the next four years, a government statement said.

"The scheme is likely to benefit five major global players and 10 domestic champions in the field of IT hardware manufacturing including laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, and servers. This is an important segment to promote manufacturing under AtmaNirbhar Bharat as there is huge import reliance for these items at present," Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications and IT, said here at the briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

The scheme will enhance the development of the electronics ecosystem in the country. India will be well-positioned as a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) on account of integration with global value chains, thereby becoming a destination for IT hardware exports, he said.

Employment generation

The scheme has an employment generation potential of over 1.80 lakh (direct and indirect) over four years. The scheme will provide impetus to domestic value addition for IT Hardware which is expected to rise to 20- 25 per cent by 2025, Prasad said.

The vision of National Policy on Electronics 2019 notified in February 2019 is to position India as a global hub for ESDM by encouraging and driving capabilities in the country to develop core components, including chipsets, and create an enabling environment for the industry to compete globally.

Currently, India’s laptop and tablet demand is largely met through imports valued at $4.21 billion and $0.41 billion respectively in 2019-20. The market for IT hardware is dominated by six-seven companies globally which account for about 70 per cent of the world's market share.

These companies can exploit large economies of scale to compete in global markets. They must expand their operations in India and make it a major destination for manufacturing IT hardware.

Given the current global scenario, the world of manufacturing is undergoing a paradigm shift. Manufacturing companies worldwide are looking to diversify their manufacturing locations to mitigate the risk involved in depending on a single market.