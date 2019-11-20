Info-tech

Cabinet approved deferring receipt of spectrum auction instalments for two years: FM Sitharaman

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 20, 2019 Published on November 20, 2019

The move was approved by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Providing relief to telecom companies, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a moratorium of two years for spectrum payments. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Cabinet approved deferring receipt of spectrum auction instalments for two years.

However, the telecom companies will have to pay the applicable interest on deferred spectrum payments, she added.

The move was approved by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published on November 20, 2019
Indian Government
Telecom Policy
5G
telecommunication service
government
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
European Union’s new 5G policy could exclude Chinese businesses