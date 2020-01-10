Cable bills will increase with new tariff order: Broadcasters

In a rare show of strength, heads of all major TV broadcasters came together to share their views on TRAI's new tariff order.

TRAI recently amended some provisions in its cable TV tariff order. This move comes less than a year after it brought it its first tariff order that many consumers claimed made their cable bills go up.

In an attempt to reduce the bills, TRAI has put an MRP of ₹12 per channel, down from ₹19 earlier. However, broadcasters say that the move will not help in lowering cable bills.

Broadcasters, for the first time, acknowledged that the first tariff order increased cable bills for consumers, and even led to a drop of nearly 2 crore subscribers.

“The collective cost of NTO to the broadcasters was well over ₹1,000 crore in just communicating the changes to consumers. In the current NTO, if a consumer is paying ₹275 a month as his bill, 60 per cent goes to the distribution platforms, 15 per cent towards taxes and only about 25 per cent comes to pay broadcasters,” NP Singh, Indian Broadcasting Foundation President, said.

He added that any research highlighting drop in monthly bills with the new changes are premature, and the bills will in fact go up.

Instead of putting an MRP, broadcasters said the regulator should cut on NCF charges of ₹160 a month, that are enforced on channels that are freely available through DD Free Dish.

“If a thoughtful collaborative exercise was done last year, where is the need to bring in NTO 2.0. This just shows the dust exerciser was not well thought through. If TRAI is so concerned about cutting down on bills, how are they allowing an NCF of ₹160,” questioned Uday Shankar, Chariman APAC for Star and Disney.

In a note on Tuesday, credit rating agency ICRA said the new changes in tariff could potentially lower the direct-to-home (DTH)/cable bills of the subscribers by up to 14 per cent from the present levels, and encourage subscribers to exercise their right to choose and opt for a-la-carte channels. The amendments are slated to come in effect from March 1, 2020.

‘Cap can hurt small channels’

Apart from reducing the price per channel, the new tariff order puts a cap on channel bundle discount to 33 per cent, making channel packs less lucrative than before and allowing customers to truly select only the channels they want to watch.

Broadcasters typically bundle the less popular channels with the popular ones to force-sell the less popular ones. Currently, discounts on channel bundles stand at over 50 per cent.

Broadcasters said limiting discounts on bundles will on one hand increase monthly prices and on the other hand kill the smaller channels completely.

“With NTO 1.0, the industry lost about 2 crore subscribers. We don’t know where they went. With NTO 2.0 the situation will only get worse. You can’t make changes so often and then talk of ease of doing business. Regulatory changes cannot be made so frequently,” said Sudhanshu Vats, CEO at Viacom18.