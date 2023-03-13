Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the Centre to impose a complete ban on the usage of Chinese make CCTVs in India.

CAIT requested the Government to formulate a comprehensive policy to encourage the manufacturing of CCTVs in the country under Made in India vision of the Prime Minister.

In a representation sent to the Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General, CAIT, pointed out that the mass usage of Chinese CCTV systems in India could pose a substantial threat to national security by transferring data to servers located outside the country. Therefore, like imposing a ban on Chinese apps in the past, the usage of Chinese CCTV should banned immediately.

Already the United States, Australia, and the UK have banned the usage of Chinese CCTV in areas sensitive to national security, he said.

In the absence of any Data Protection Law or any other competent law or any monitoring mechanism, data or information acquired by such CCTV systems can be easily transferred anywhere. Hence, the Parliament should pass a Data Protection Law to ensure foolproof protection of data of the country, he said.

S.S.Manoj, National Secretary, CAIT, requested the Government to implement a support policy to augment the manufacturing capacity of existing CCTV manufacturers in India.

