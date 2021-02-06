Call for Bharat Ratna award: Ratan Tata requests to stop social media campaign

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Saturday asked Twitter to discontinue a social media campaign by some users to confer the Bharat Ratna on him.

Tata took to the social media platform to respond to a social media campaign asking the government to confer the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, on the business tycoon.

The hashtag #BharatRatnaforRatanTata was trending on Twitter all through the day on Friday following a series of tweets from motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra about conferring the highest civilian award to Tata.

The campaign gained support from Twitter users, who praised the octogenarian for his social causes and philanthropy. Users began sharing posts with the hashtag highlighting the tycoon’s social efforts and leadership qualities.

Tata in a statement responded to the campaign, thanking people for the same while urging users to discontinue the same.

“While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued,” Tata said.

“Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity,” he said.