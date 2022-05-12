Callaway Golf sets up tech facility in India

Callaway Golf Company, a US-based golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment company, has inaugurated its DigiTech facility in Hyderabad.

The 20,000 sq.ft facility will serve as a technology hub for the company’s global operations.

“The establishment of the DigiTech Facility is an integral part of Callaway’s long-term strategy to build a technology-enabled ecosystem using advanced data analytics, application development, support and cyber security,” Sai Koorapati, Senior Vice-President (Global Information Technology) of Callaway Golf, said.

Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It also offers golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary.

The facility was inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Sai Koorapati.

With a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, Travis Mathew, and Jack Wolfskin, the company sells its products in 12 countries.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the facility, KT Rama Rao asked the company to bring the brands it represents to this city to tap the business opportunity here.

“The government can provide land, help you with quick approval and help you find a good partner for the Indian market if you want a joint venture or franchise option,” he said.