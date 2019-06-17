Calpion Software opens centre in Coimbatore

Dallas-headquartered Calpion Software Technologies has opened its second Indian centre at Coimbatore.

Thomas John, CEO and President, Calpion Software, said the 15-year old software services company chose Coimbatore given the city’s talent poll and its vibrant healthcare sector.

“The weather here and airport connectivity sealed the deal for us,” John said, responding to a mail from BusinessLine.

Calpion’s office is located at the Hannu Dev Info Park and has a capacity to seat 400 associates in two shifts.

The company is looking to hire software developers in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), medical coding and billing space.

“We have already hired around 90 candidates. Our goal is to hire an additional 300 candidates in the next two years,” he said. John maintained that the company will make significant investment in building the infrastructure, hiring and training the talent pool here.

“Our vision is to grow Calpion into a leader in innovation and scale in the area of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) by leveraging our capability in RPA. We have already built a RCM bot — Zeus — and have developed a patient e-statements and payment processing product — Anodyne — to support our RCM services. We will be introducing these products in the Indian market,” he said.

Calpion provides software services like RPA and Salesforce implementation apart from building products like practice management systems. Through its subsidiary Plutus Health Inc, Calpion also offers RCM services and solutions to its customers in the US.