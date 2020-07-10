Canon India launches full-frame mirrorless cameras

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Canon has launched its full-frame mirrorless cameras- EOS R5 and EOS R6 in India.
The EOS R5 comes 45 megapixels full-frame CMOS sensor. The native ISO can go up to an incrEven with 45 megapixels. The camera provides ISO 51200, with the option to expand to ISO 102400.
The EOS R5 has two card slots for CFexpress card and one SD memory card. It allows recording of 8K RAW movies without additional recording equipment. The camera supports multiple file-formats including RAW, H.265 HEVC and H.264 MP4 in either ALL-I or IPB compression.
It has support for 5GHz and 2.4GHz wireless LAN for connectivity with no additional accessories required. It also supports FTP and FTPS.
The EOS R6 is equipped with 20.1 megapixels full-frame CMOS sensor inherited from the EOS-1DX Mark III. The camera also has two card slots for SD memory cards. The device supports 4K videos at up to 60fps, and slow-motion at 120fps in Full HD.
Unlike the EOS R5, the EOS R6 only supports the 2.4GHz band but retains the FTP & FTPS functionality.
Both cameras support Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for connectivity. In a first, both these cameras work fully with the new image canon cloud platform.
The cloud platform enables photographers to automatically upload images and videos irrespective of file size. The files can be stored on the platform for up to 30 days with no limit in size.
Both cameras have the Vari-angle LCD and full touch screen convenience during AF and menu selections.
Face tracking technology in the cameras has been updated to Dual Pixel CMOS AF II.
“For the first time, the AF coverage area has been expanded to cover the entire sensor (100% x 100%). This means focusing is available on any part of the frame,” Canon said.
EOS R5 and EOS R6 are also equipped with In-Body Image Stabilization function that can work in line with the Optical Image stabilization feature of the lens, effective up to 8-stops shutter speed.
“Both cameras can handle a wider range of shooting conditions. For example, photographers can now take a handheld shot of two seconds exposure using a lens with 100mm focal length, and get a sharp image with fluid water motion, without using a tripod,” the brand said.
They are equipped with DIGIC X image processor, which first debuted in the flagship EOS-1DX Mark III DSLR which can better the cameras’ noise handling.
The EOS R5 and EOS R6 are priced at an MRP of ₹3,39,995.00/U and ₹2,15,995.00/U (inclusive of all taxes) respectively.
The cameras will be available from August at Canon Image Squares and authorized retailers.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
Here is what you should know about the two standard Covid-19 policies and whether or not you should buy one.
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
₹1125 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109511351150 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The stock of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) gained 4.3 per cent with above average ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...