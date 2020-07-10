Canon India launches full-frame mirrorless cameras

Canon has launched its full-frame mirrorless cameras- EOS R5 and EOS R6 in India.

The EOS R5 comes 45 megapixels full-frame CMOS sensor. The native ISO can go up to an incrEven with 45 megapixels. The camera provides ISO 51200, with the option to expand to ISO 102400.

The EOS R5 has two card slots for CFexpress card and one SD memory card. It allows recording of 8K RAW movies without additional recording equipment. The camera supports multiple file-formats including RAW, H.265 HEVC and H.264 MP4 in either ALL-I or IPB compression.

It has support for 5GHz and 2.4GHz wireless LAN for connectivity with no additional accessories required. It also supports FTP and FTPS.

The EOS R6 is equipped with 20.1 megapixels full-frame CMOS sensor inherited from the EOS-1DX Mark III. The camera also has two card slots for SD memory cards. The device supports 4K videos at up to 60fps, and slow-motion at 120fps in Full HD.

More specifications

Unlike the EOS R5, the EOS R6 only supports the 2.4GHz band but retains the FTP & FTPS functionality.

Both cameras support Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for connectivity. In a first, both these cameras work fully with the new image canon cloud platform.

The cloud platform enables photographers to automatically upload images and videos irrespective of file size. The files can be stored on the platform for up to 30 days with no limit in size.

Both cameras have the Vari-angle LCD and full touch screen convenience during AF and menu selections.

Face tracking technology in the cameras has been updated to Dual Pixel CMOS AF II.

“For the first time, the AF coverage area has been expanded to cover the entire sensor (100% x 100%). This means focusing is available on any part of the frame,” Canon said.

EOS R5 and EOS R6 are also equipped with In-Body Image Stabilization function that can work in line with the Optical Image stabilization feature of the lens, effective up to 8-stops shutter speed.

“Both cameras can handle a wider range of shooting conditions. For example, photographers can now take a handheld shot of two seconds exposure using a lens with 100mm focal length, and get a sharp image with fluid water motion, without using a tripod,” the brand said.

They are equipped with DIGIC X image processor, which first debuted in the flagship EOS-1DX Mark III DSLR which can better the cameras’ noise handling.

The EOS R5 and EOS R6 are priced at an MRP of ₹3,39,995.00/U and ₹2,15,995.00/U (inclusive of all taxes) respectively.

The cameras will be available from August at Canon Image Squares and authorized retailers.