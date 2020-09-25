Canon launches EOS C70 camera

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
Canon, on Friday, announced the launch of the EOS C70 camera, its latest addition to the Cinema EOS System.
The EOS C70 is the company’s first Cinema EOS System camera to be equipped with an RF mount. This makes it compatible with the RF lenses from Canon’s EOS R System.
The camera comes with a 4K Super 35mm CMOS DGO (Dual Gain Output) sensor. It supports 4K/120P high frame rate recording. It is equipped with the DIGIC DV7 image-processing platform.
The EOS C70 has two SD card slots. It has a range of video recording modes, including simultaneous recording, relay recording and 4K/2K recording.
It comes with Canon’s proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology, along with Intelligent Tracking and Recognition System for better focus.
Users can directly modify their recording settings from the camera’s touch panel with the camera’s newly-designed ‘Direct Touch Control’ function.
The camera is equipped to record at an angle view similar to the original angle of the full-frame lenses, Canon said. The Mount Adapter’s optical system reduces the focal length by 0.71 times. This allows the camera, which comes with a Super-35mm DGO sensor to record video using EF lenses originally designed for full-frame sensors.
Alongside the camera, Canon also announced the launch of the mount adapter for EOS C70.
The Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x will be sold separately and will enable the camera to support its EF lens series line-up.
The Canon Cinema EOS C70 and the Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x will go on sale in November this year.
